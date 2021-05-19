Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix sooner than we expect. The series was announced a few months ago, promising to be the beginning of a new line in the saga. Capcom looks set to exploit its most prominent franchise going forward; not only with one title per year, but also with series, movies and other types of productions. So much so that Resident Evil 4 Remake could be ready for next year, if development does not require more time, and this year we will be able to enjoy the cinematic reboot, called Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. Although the film was delayed its premiere, the same will not happen with the series, because Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will arrive on Netflix sooner than we expect.

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness already has a release date on Netflix. It will arrive on the platform on July 8, 2021.

Although, at the moment, there are more details to be known about the series, Capcom has left enough information about it. Set in the year 2006 (that is, one year after the events of Resident Evil 4), Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness begins with an attack on the secret files of the White House. Agents Leon S. Kennedy and Jason, former captain of the US Special Forces division “Mad Dogs”, must discover what caused these attacks.

The investigations will lead them to Shanghai, where they will witness the terror caused by new BOWs. Meanwhile, Claire Redfield must investigate where a strange painting comes from, which seems to reflect a new type of virus. There is very little left to know all the details of the plot, because Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness is coming to Netflix very soon.

Leon’s investigation, which stemmed from the White House zombie incident, leads to a nightmare in Penamstan six years ago. What the Mad Dogs saw there was a gruesome conspiracy involving the nation. To the truth, Leon, Claire, Penamstan hero Jason, American agent Shenmei, new agent Patrick, President Graham who trusts Leon, Secretary of Defense Wilson, a hard-line politician, Wilson Characters thoughts They, like the White House Chief of Staff, who are different from each other, are intertwined, but the “fear” that disrupts the peace is imminent.

From the harsh facial expressions of Leon, Claire, Jason, and Shenmei aligned in key art, you can feel the determination as if waiting for a confrontation with that ‘fear