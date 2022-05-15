Resident Evilthe now imminent Netflix series loosely based on Capcom’s survival horror, it shows up with a second teaser trailer which sheds light on the narrative implications that led to the zombie invasion.

A few days after the first teaser trailer, Resident Evil is therefore back in video and gives us a look at the atmospheres of the show, which as we know will be narrated through two timelines.

We find them both in the video, with a meeting of the Umbrella Corporation in which the risk of spreading the T-Virus is highlighted and a sequence set ten years later, between devastated neighborhoods and undead that invade the streets.

We talked about a series “freely taken” from Resident Evil not by chance, since from the point of view of the story and the characters it is in practice a real reboot compared to the videogame saga.

A successful experiment? A mere commercial operation? We will find out everything starting from July 14th.