The original Resident Evil for the first PlayStation is for sale at over $ 52,000 as part of aauction online which will end in a day. What do you say, would you like to make an offer?

We know that the Resident Evil series has racked up sales of 127 million copies, so what makes the current version so special?auction on Heritage Auctions?

This is a first in-pack edition ridged longboxfactory sealed and rated with a 9.6 A + by WATA: a series of aspects that make the game particularly rare and substantially increase its value, as can be seen from the bets made so far.

Resident Evil, the copy at auction

The seller also wanted to point out that the cover of the first episode of Resident Evil boasts the bizarre artwork created at the time by Bill Sienkiewicza truly iconic cartoonist for fans of Marvel comics.