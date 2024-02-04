An industry insider recently revealed that Capcom is developing well five video games belonging to the franchise of Resident Evil.

Since the first chapter of the series, the historic and iconic Resident Evil, was released way back in 1996, Capcom has almost always launched at least one new title of the franchise per year on the market.

As things currently stand, however, 2024 could be added to those rare years in which no new chapter of the series has been published, given that Capcom currently has not commented on the launch of a new video game in the franchise.

Regarding the future of Resident Evil, however, the respectable insider and leaker has expressed his opinion AestheticGamer, better known as Dusk Golem.

The latter stated that, according to the information in his possession, Capcom is working on five projects related to the series. One of these games would be the yet to be announced Resident Evil 9While nothing is yet known about the other four titles in the works.

As for Resident Evil 9, some rumors indicate that it should conclude the story that began with Resident Evil 7 and continued with Resident Evil: Village and that he should be released during 2025.

As mentioned, nothing is known about the other four hypothetical projects mentioned by the insider. Making assumptions about it, it's easy to think that Capcom could be working on remakes of Resident Evil Code: Veronica And Resident Evil 5. As mentioned, however, these these are just speculations.

Meanwhile, Capcom has confirmed a re-release of the remake of Resident Evil 4. Coming out on February 20, Resident Evil 4: Gold Edition will include the base game and the expansion Separate Waysas well as several extra content.



