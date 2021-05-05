Resident Evil: Village is about to come out, one of the most anticipated video games of the year, made by Capcom. And, their ad campaign has been one of the most creative we’ve seen in recent years. He has even put his fearsome antagonists in a cute and lovable muppet show. But, one twist that we did not expect it to have – or maybe it did – was the inclusion of pornographic content through Amazon Canada.

If you do a search for Resident Evil: Village you will get multiple results in Mexico or Brazil: games, covers, special editions, movies, etc. However, if you do this same search in Amazon USA and UK, you will have cosplays and some other fanart, the most interesting of them is in Amazon Canada, where you can find posters where we see Lady Dimitrescu, the infamous villain, completely naked. Although these are unofficial products, it is surprising that Capcom has decided not to take any action against them.

Lady Dimitrescu, the villain of Resident Evil

Perhaps this should not surprise us, already in his previous trailer, Capcom had shown an attractive Lady Dimitrescu that blew up the fan-art. So the company is probably looking at an opportunity from unofficial fan art, porn, and posters as free publicity. Clearly, a villain who had been introduced as a minor character in the history of Resident Evil: Village It became the sensation of the internet and one of the attractions for fans of the saga.

So if you want to have your own life-size poster for appreciate Lady Dimitrescu in all its size and category, you can do it through the store Amazon Canada. Obviously, this product is not distributed by the company and will have its own extra shipping costs.

