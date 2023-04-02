The famous Japanese magazine Famitsu has launched a survey among fans of Resident Evil with the aim of finding out what the most loved saga character. Let’s see the Top 10:

Leon Kennedy Jill Valentine Chris Redfield Ada Wong Claire Redfield Albert Wesker Ethan Winters Rebecca Chambers Piers Nivans Hunks

As you can see, Leon Kennedy is in first position, without great surprise. Not only is he usually highly regarded by fans, but considering the excitement around the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake, it’s clear that many fans immediately thought of him. In second place we find Jill Valentine, present in both the first Resident Evil and the third. Finally, on the last position of the podium we find Chris Redfield, who together with Jill is one of the two protagonists of the original chapter of the saga. Many are also amazed that Piers Nivans – from Resident Evil 6 – appears in the rankings, considering that the sixth game is among the least loved.

Also very interesting is the fact that Albert Wesker appears among the favorite characters, while also being in the first position among the most loathed characters of Resident Evil fans: it seems that the Japanese public is strongly divided in judging this character.

Then we talk about most terrifying moments of the saga, with the encounter with the monstrous child of Resident Evil Village in the first position. Among the most surprising moments of the saga there is instead the scene of the dogs jumping into the villa from the corridor window in the first game.

tell us, your answers Would they have been the same or did you think differently from Japanese Resident Evil fans?

