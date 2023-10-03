













Resident Evil: fans believe that the remake of 5 has already been confirmed by Separate Ways | TierraGamer









Fans’ suspicions come due to several scenes present in Resident Evil 4: Separate Ways. Especially for a post-credits scene that shows us a menacing Albert Wesker. The great villain of the saga says that ‘the era of man is going to end‘ before the screen goes black. As if that were not enough, the main theme of RE5 plays

Those who played this installment know what its story is. In it, Chris Redfield must stop Wesker from releasing a dangerous new virus to eradicate humanity. So the threat and the music on Separate Ways They already tell us that a remake of 5 is a matter of time.

We recommend you: Resident Evil 4 Remake presents a preview with the news of its VR version

It should be noted that at the moment Capcom has not said anything about future titles of resident Evil. However, in recent years they have given constant content to the saga. In addition to indicating that they had not finished with the remakes. Do you think it will arrive first RE5 Remake or a sequel to Village?

What other clues point to a Resident Evil 5 remake?

Of course this scene Separate Ways is not the only one that points to a possible Resident Evil 5 Remake. From the end of the remake of 4 we see Wesker looking at a large screen. It shows a map of Africa, as well as images by Excella Gionne. The country is where the fifth installment takes place and Gionne is one of its antagonists.

Source: Capcom

As if that were not enough, fans believe that the RE4 Remake where Luis accompanies you is a test of companion AI. This is because in RE5 Sheva Alomar was added as Chris’ partner and it was the first cooperative title in the saga. What do you think of these tracks?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 31 times, 31 visits today)