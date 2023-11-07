Capcom has published updated sales data for its games, with totals for its main series. The series Resident Evil has exceeded 150 million units sold, with Resident Evil 2 Remake firmly at the top of the ranking of best-selling chapters. The series is also good Devil May Cry, which exceeded 30 million units. In general, Capcom games continue to sell very well, both new ones and catalog ones. Let’s see the complete list.