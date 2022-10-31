More news arrives on Hiroyuki Kobayashi, former Capcom producer responsible for Resident Evil and Dragon’s Dogma, who now leads a new team inside NetEase and work on a new one Intellectual property.

We had already seen last August that Kobayashi left Capcom to join NetEase but now the first official details of his new occupation emerge.

The ex-producer of Resident Evil and Dragon’s Dogma is in fact at the head of a new studio called GPTRACK50based in Japan and focused on studying new “entertainment concepts” that can work for a global audience.

The studio is expanding but already contains several expert elements in different sectors ranging from video games to movies and TV, just to underline the eclectic intent behind the construction of this new team. The main idea is to create “original IPs that can impress the whole world“, apparently.

“The studio strives to create original game content and to broaden the spectrum from games to movies to entertainment series,” reads NetEase’s description. GPTRACK50 is to all intents and purposes a subsidiary of the Chinese company, that is an internal team entirely controlled but with considerable creative freedom.

No games have been announced yet from the new studio, but we await announcements that should arrive in the near future. In the meantime, we continue to record the intense expansive activity of NetEase, which a few months ago also acquired Quantic Dream in addition to the new studio from the creator of the Yakuza series.