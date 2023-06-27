Generally, the announcement of some movies from our favorite franchises do not generate as much excitement as they do in the United States, and the reason is that, in most cases, these movies are not released in our country and we have to wait for them to arrive. to some streaming platform to see them.

But this is not the case Resident Evil: Death Island whose trailer we were able to enjoy in April and which brings together the most emblematic characters of the series in the same adventure. Well it turns out that cinemex not only will it bring the film to Mexico, but it will also do so in the original language.

This opportunity is given as part of the “Sci-Fi Month” celebration that the chain of movie theaters is carrying out and that will take place throughout the month of July. The premiere of Resident Evil: Death Island is scheduled for July 13 and you can already book your tickets from this moment through the website or the app of cinemex.

If you miss it, you’ll have to wait until July 25, when the movie will hit DVD and Blu-ray formats.

Via: 3D Games

Editor’s note: What a father that these opportunities are given! I mean, in a few days you can buy it in physical format but I think it’s important to have this type of approach and collaboration.