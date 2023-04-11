Resident Evil: Death Islandwhich in Japanese takes the name of Biohazard: Death Island, returns to show itself with a new trailer that reveals many interesting news.

Let’s start with the biggest one: the film will arrive on July 7, 2023 in Japan (but it will probably be the same date here in Europe too). This film, unlike the previous ones made in CGI, will see the return of almost all historical characters. We can notice indeed Chris Redfield And Jill Valentinea working couple dating back to the first Resident Evil, Claire Redfield And Leon S. Kennedy, the two unfortunates of the second game. But there is also a surprise, that is Rebecca Chambersprotagonist of Resident Evil 0, a very interesting prequel title.

In the video we can see that the danger is once again in the form of zombies, while our heroes will have to try to avoid a massacre (always in the usual Resident Evil style). In fact, we can see that the limit of the absurd is respected with honour, just look at the last scene and the acrobatic moves that the quintet makes to avoid that fatal blow.

Meanwhile, fans are divided online, among those who appreciate the character looks very similar to the original ones, and who complain that it looks too young for the era in which the film is set, in fact suggesting that this is a totally fan service film. To find out, we just have to see it in a few months.