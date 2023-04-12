Through Game Watch, CAPCOM shared a new trailer for the CGI feature film called RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND, also revealing the release date for Japan. This new film will hit Japanese theaters next July 7, 2023. In the trailer we can see many familiar faces of the saga come back to the fore, such as Rebecca Chambers And Claire Redfieldand in the two minutes of animations we can also admire action scenes where the protagonists fight against zombies in the prison of Alcatraz.

In this new movie Claire is a member of TerraSavea non-governmental organization that helps victims of bioterrorism and medical accidents. Rebecca instead she is a biochemist, former member of the STARScurrently a university professor and ambassador for the BSAA extension.

The film will serve as a sequel to RESIDENT EVIL: REVENGEreleased in 2017, but it is not yet clear if there will be references to the previous film and if it will be necessary to have seen it to understand the events of DEATH ISLAND.

RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND – Trailer

Source: Game Watch via Siliconera