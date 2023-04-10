













Resident Evil: Death Island reveals its release date and the return of almost all its protagonists | EarthGamer

Resident Evil: Death Island will tell us a whole new story. In it Leon S. Kennedy will have the mission of rescuing a scientist from his mysterious captors. Meanwhile, Chris Redfield will be investigating a viral outbreak that will land him in Alcatraz prison. This location will be the focal point of this plot.

In some previous advances, the appearance of Jill Valentine was confirmed to accompany Leon and Chris. Now the latest poster shows us that Claire Redfield and Rebecca Chambers will also have a role to play.. So this tape will be a meeting of most of the classic protagonists of the franchise.

We recommend you: Resident Evil 4 Remake is receiving review bombing for course content woke

Sony Pictures will be in charge of distributing this film resident Evil out of Japan. So far it is known that it will be a theatrical release, although we will have to wait for more news. Will they go see this great gathering of Raccoon City survivors?

What do we know about Resident Evil: Death Island?

This will be the fourth film in the continuity of animated films that began with Resident Evil: Degeneration. Its plot takes place in the year 2015 and canonically it will be located between the events of Vendetta and the seventh installment of the video game saga.

Source: Sony Pictures

Its direction will be carried out by Eiichiro Hasumi, known for his work on Assassination Classroom. As for the script, it was written by Makoto Fukami, who participated in the Psycho Pass anime and the most recent Berserk. Are you excited about this new animated installment?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about movies and other topics.