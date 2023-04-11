A new one was presented via Kadokawa’s YouTube channel trailer Of Resident Evil: Death Island, the CGI film that will reunite many of the protagonists of the games in the series, including Leon S. Kennedy, Chris and Claire Redfield, Jill Valentine and Rebecca Chambers. The Japanese release date, the July 7, 2023. At the moment we don’t know if it will be confirmed for the West as well, but we assume so, given that the footage itself is dubbed into English.

If the previous teaser trailer had confirmed Jill Valentine in the cast, this time we see it in action too Claire Redfield (very similar to its video game version seen in the remake of Resident Evil 2) and Rebecca Chambers, co-star in Resident Evil 0.

According to the official details, Resident Evil: Death Island is set in 2015, on horseback between the events of Resident Evil 6 and 7. Leon is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, while Chris is separately investigating an outbreak in San Francisco. Following the clues they will reach the island of Alcatraz, where the famous US prison is located, where they will have to face new and old horrors caused by the T-Virus.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures, directed by Eiichirō Hasumi (also director of Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness) and written by Makoto Fukami (author of Psycho-Pass).