Resident Evil: Death Island has also been adapted into the form of a mangaand the number 0 is available for free for all users: to “read” it will be enough click hereobviously remembering to slide the page selector to the left instead of to the right.

It is for the moment just thirteen pages, moreover in Japanese, but the quality seems great and it’s always interesting to discover these attempts to extend the reach of a franchise through cross-media experiments.

In this specific case, Capcom has given its approval to the creation of a comic book based on the upcoming animated film Resident Evil: Death Island, to be released on July 7 in Japanese theaters.

Designed by ZINO Kodakujii, the Resident Evil: Death Island manga uses a rather realistic style for the characters, represented in particularly dynamic and spectacular sequences in this introductory album for the series.