













Resident Evil: Death Island finally revealed its release date

Resident Evil: Death Island will be available on 4K UHD, Bluray, DVD and digital, it will be released on July 25, 2023.

The film will bring together for the first time the glorious cast of the franchise, we will have in the same mission Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine as debutants, while Rebecca Chambers, Chris and Claire Redfield return to investigate the cases that could lead them to discover the truth behind biological weapons.

The appearance of Leon S. Kennedy and Jill Valentine in Resident Evil: Death Island It’s definitely something that fans will be very excited about.

Source: Capcom

It seems that Capcom still has many projects that are the backbone of RE deliveries; and the first animation of Resident Evil: Death Island it will definitely give us a firm picture and glimpse into the capacity of the franchise’s projects.

What is Resident Evil: Death Island about?

“Special Operations Corps Agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from his kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his plans. Meanwhile, BSAA agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, the cause of which cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they recently visited Alcatraz Island. Following that lead, Chris’s team arrives on the island, where a new horror awaits them.”

In this way we will be able to see several characters from the saga gathered under the same curtain.

Resident Evil: Death Island is the sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta whose launch was in 2017. This film will be directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom) and will have a script by Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass).

