Eagle Pictures announces the arrival in Italy of the Home Video edition for the CGI film RESIDENT EVIL: ISLAND OF DEATH. We will be able to buy the feature film in DVD, Blu-Ray And 4K Ultra HD Blu-Ray starting next August 3rd.

As previously anticipated this new film in computer graphics directed by Eiichiro Hasumi will see the most iconic protagonists of the franchise CAPCOM work together to defeat a new threat plaguing Alcatraz Island.

Let’s find out more details together thanks to the company’s press release.

THE LAST CHAPTER OF THE HORROR SAGA “RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND”, IN HOME VIDEO WITH EAGLE PICTURES From August 3 arrives on DVD, Blu-ray and 4K “RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND”, the animated horror film made in computer graphics based on one of the greatest video game sagas ever created by Capcom with all its most famous protagonists. Between releases Home Videos summer license plate Eagle Picturesnot to be missed from August 3rd the awaited animated horror “RESIDENT EVIL: ISLAND OF DEATH” Of Eiichiro Hasumiinspired by one of the most popular video game sagas of all time created in 1996 by Capcom, available in formats DVDs, Blu-Rays and 4K. Fans of the franchise will find some of the most famous protagonists on the big screen in a spectacular computer graphics animation: a real reunion of characters from the various chapters; in addition to Chris and Leon, there will also be Jill, Claire and Rebecca. In this chapter, set in San Francisco, the entire cast must join forces to face a new threat on the island of death: Jill Valentine is grappling with a zombie epidemic and a new T virus; Leon Kennedy is on the trail of a kidnapped DARPA scientist and Claire Redfield investigates a monstrous fish that is killing whales in the bay. Together with Chris Redfield and Rebecca Chambers, they discover that the clues from their different cases all converge in the same place, the island of Alcatraz, where a new enemy has taken up residence and awaits their arrival.

Source: Eagle Pictures