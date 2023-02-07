Continue to expand the Resident Evil multimedia universe with theofficial announcement Of Resident Evil: Death Islandnew film based on the Capcom series, shown with a first teaser trailers in these hours.

Again, this is an animated film computer graphicsas well as Resident Evil: Vendetta, of which this is in all respects a sequel.

There history sees Leon S. Kennedy on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from his captors, while Chris Redfield is investigating a new zombie epidemic in San Francisco.

Somehow, it seems that the contagion may have started from Alcatraz Island, where the protagonists go to discover another massive dose of horror. A special feature of this film is the introduction of another historical character of the series: none other than Jill Valentinewhich also looks very similar to the video game version seen in the remake of Resident Evil 3.

The resemblance is very evident and demonstrates how this is essentially the new official model of Jill, given its presence in the film. There is no release date for Resident Evil: Death Island yet, but it is scheduled for summer 2023.

Written by Makoto Fukami and directed by Eiichiro Hasumi, the film is produced by Sony Pictures and we are therefore waiting for a more precise release date. In the meantime, on the video game front, we remind you that Resident Evil 4 Remake is expected for March 24, 2023.