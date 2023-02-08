Sony Pictures Entertainment has released the first trailer for the new CGI film for the series BIOHAZARDthat is to say RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND. It is a direct sequel to the animated film RESIDENT EVIL: REVENGE and will be distributed worldwide in the next summer.

To direct the film we will find Eiichirou Hasumi (RESIDENT EVIL: INFINITE DARKNESS)While Makoto Fukami (PSYCHO-PASS) will take care of the screenplay.

In the teaser trailer we can confirm the presence of Leon Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. Below is a brief synopsis.

The DSO agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to save the Dr. Antonio Taylor by her captors, when a mysterious woman thwarts his pursuit. Meanwhile, the BSAA agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they have visited Alcatraz Island lately. Following this lead, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits them.

RESIDENT EVIL: DEATH ISLAND – Teaser trailer

Source: Sony Pictures Entertainment Street Anime News Network