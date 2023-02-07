Despite the fact that the live action series of resident Evil for Netflix it was not a success, the series is not yet ready to leave the world of adaptations. Thus, it was recently revealed A new trailer confirms that a new CG-style animated Resident Evil movie is coming this year.

Thanks to a new trailer, it has been officially revealed Resident Evil: Death IslandCG-animated film that will be available sometime in the summer of 2023. Although details are scarce, we do know that this adventure will star Leon S. Kennedy, Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine. This is the description of the tape:

“Agent Leon S. Kennedy is on a mission to rescue Dr. Antonio Taylor from kidnappers, when a mysterious woman thwarts his search. Meanwhile, BSAA agent Chris Redfield is investigating a zombie outbreak in San Francisco, where the cause of the infection cannot be identified. The only thing the victims have in common is that they all recently visited Alcatraz Island. Following that lead, Chris and his team head to the island, where a new horror awaits. Directed by Eiichiro Hasumi (Assassination Classroom) from a script by Makoto Fukami (Psycho-Pass). Based on Resident Evil, the hit survival horror game that has sold more than 130 million copies worldwide, Death Island is a new computer-animated film and the sequel to Resident Evil: Vendetta. Sony Pictures Home Entertainment will distribute the film worldwide, except Japan Summer 2023.”

Death Island is a sequel to Resident Evil: Vendettaalthough it is unknown if it will have any relationship with Infinite Darknessanimated series that arrived on Netflix in 2021. While the games in the series have enjoyed positive reception, the same cannot be said about these adaptations, which have been severely criticized in recent years.

Remember, Resident Evil: Death Island will be available sometime in summer 2023.

Via: IGN