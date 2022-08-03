Behavior Interactive’s output has been dominated by horror game Dead by Daylight, but the developer is going… beyond that with its Behavior Beyond showcase.

This was the company’s first ever showcase, streamed live on Twitter and Youtube.

Here’s everything that was shown.

Project W reveal trailer.

Of course, there was an announcement for Dead by Daylight, confirming recent leaks of its forthcoming Resident Evil chapter.

Titled Project W, it will include Wesker as a new Killer, inspired by his appearance in Resident Evil 5, plus Rebecca Chambers and Ada Wong as new Survivors.

Little is known yet about how Wesker will play, though he is confirmed to infect other players, which will work differently to Nemesis.

The Racoon City Police Department map will also be revised by splitting it into two maps: the East and West Wings.

Sadly, that means Lady Dimitrescu won’t be added as a Killer – at least not yet.

In further Dead by Daylight news, the dating simulator Hooked On You is out today on Steam.

Developed by the team behind visual novel I Love You, Colonel Sanders! A Finger Lickin’ Good Dating Simulator, it features four iconic Killers from the game in a sexy interactive visual novel.

Behavior also announced a slate of brand new games.

First up is Meet Your Maker, an asymmetrical building and raiding game set in an apocalyptic wasteland.

Players will build their own outposts filled with traps and guards, before infiltrating the outposts of others online to steal resources.

It’s set for release on PC in 2023, with an initial playtest live from 23rd August. Read more about the game in our preview.

Meet Your Maker’s reveal trailer.

Also shown was Flippin Misfits, a two-to-four player online brawler set in space with varying gravity: think Gravity Rush meets Splatoon.

It promises frantic space mayhem and will be out in September on Steam.

Project S: A Mystical Quest is a collaboration between Behavior and Toronto-based Lunarch Studios. The open world puzzle game will see players exploring a fantasy realm and solving logic puzzles either solo or in co-op.

It’s set for release next year.

Lastly, mobile title Jurassic World Primal Ops is out today.

The previously announced free-to-play game has your human character teaming up with dinosaurs to save them from enemies and destroy bases. It’s available on iOS and Android.