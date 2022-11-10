An alleged post from a Facebook profile was shared through Reddit. This supposedly belongs to Shinji Mikami, creator of Resident Evil. In the post, the developer indicates that he is working with Capcom, Platinum Games and Tango Gameworks on an unknown remake.

For now there is some doubt as to whether the profile really belongs to Shinji Mikami. However, whoever shared the post says it could be real. Since there were some photos that showed the developer in his day to day. Currently the profile is restricted. Was it because of the publication?

The post mentions a joint remake by Capcom, Tango Gameworks, and Platinum Games. This has made many think that it could be Dino Crisis. A much-loved survival horror title, of which fans have been asking for a big comeback.

We must remember that this information comes from a screenshot of a profile that we do not know if it is real. So you have to take this news with care. Although if it is true, perhaps Capcom, Platinum Games and Tango Gameworks will soon give more information.

What other Capcom games could get a remake?

The most likely remake according to the community is that of Dino Crisis. However, there are other Capcom franchises that could make a comeback. Another suspect could be God Hand. Since that title was directed by Shinji Mikami his penchant for action could be perfect for Platinum Games. In addition to that it has generated a cult following in recent years.

Also because of the links with Platinum Games it could be Viewtiful Joe. Another beloved saga that has been missing since the days of the PlayStation 2. Of course, for now everything is mere speculation. Perhaps at the next Game Awards, where many game reveals are given, we will have more information.. What title would you like a remake to receive?

