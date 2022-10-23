Capcom had a lot of news related to resident Evil but unfortunately there was nothing about a remake or reissue of Resident Evil Code Veronica. Despite this there is a small hope.

This comes from an interview that Noisy Pixel conducted with the producer of the new version of Resident Evil 4Yoshiaki Hirabayashi. In the talk this creative only intended to talk about the fourth game in the series.

However, when commenting on the remake of Resident Evil Code Veronica said yes ‘opportunity comes, maybe’ they might consider you in the company.

The point is that while this publisher and developer makes a decision, the players are moving.

There is a group that is creating a new version of the original on its own and that will have the style handled in the reissues of the second and third installments of the franchise.

Resident Evil Code Veronica It is one of the most loved games by fans. For Shinji Mikami, the virtual creator of the franchise, this title should have been the third and not Resident Evil 3: Nemesis.

Mikami considers the latter an inferior title and created just to please players. Instead, Code Veronica it is more experimental and creative. That was what he commented in an interview with the Archipel channel in October 2020.

When will Resident Evil 4 Remake be released and on what systems?

While a remake of Resident Evil Code Veronicawhether by Capcom or the fans, the new version of Resident Evil 4 It will go on sale on March 24, 2023.

It will be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as Xbox Series X|S and PC via Steam. In addition to the standard edition of the game, two others will be available on the same date, the Deluxe Edition and the Collector’s Edition.

The Deluxe Edition includes additional content such as costumes, weapons, a treasure map and much more. As for the Collector’s Edition, it brings everything from the Deluxe plus a figure of Leon S. Kennedy, physical map, art book and other exclusive content.

Players who pre-order the standard presentation of Resident Evil 4 Remake they will get rewards like Attache Case: Gold and Special Charm: Handgun Ammo.

In addition to Resident Evil Code Veronica we have more information about anime in EarthGamer.