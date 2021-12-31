Through a trailer of almost 8 minutes, the Resident Evil Code Veronica Remake team has recently announced the release period of the project entirely created by fans, to adapt this horror classic to new technologies. It will also be possible to download the game completely free of charge, without any type of payment.

The title, which recently presented itself with beautiful graphics, is now officially ready for free release and will be available in three episodes, each of which will have an average length of approximately 4 hours, for a total of 12 hours of gameplay. The project was done exclusively by a group of fans, after Capcom had repeatedly expressed the desire not to make a remake version of the classic horror.

This new version will have tons of gameplay innovations, with elements taken from both Resident Evil 2 Remake than from the most recent Resident Evil 3 Remake, so as to create a totally new version but faithful to the original. In addition, the team has also changed the behavior of the zombies, so as to make them more similar to the versions of the most recent games.

Feedback with the surrounding environment has also been included, which will allow you to notice if Claire’s character has been exposed to rain or not, with a system that will allow it to dry automatically. The animations have been curated in such a way as to be fluid, so as not to break the tension and immersion.

Also the developers anticipate that this fan remake version of Resident Evil Code Veronica will have within it several languages, which can be chosen once the game is downloaded, without having to download different versions. At the moment it is not yet clear how many and which languages ​​are available, we just have to wait for official communications.

The exit period for the project is set for the course of 2022, although the release date of the first episode has not yet been actually released. More information will be available directly on the official website of the project, reachable at this link.