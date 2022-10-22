The Capcom producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi confirmed that, for the moment, “There are no plans” related to Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake, the remake of the popular chapter of the saga. When asked about the possibility of giving Code Veronica a new dress, Hirabayashi stated that he is not working on such a project, as the focus is entirely focused on Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Originally, Resident Evil Code: Veronica was supposed to be the true sequel to Resident Eviland had been developed by producer Shinji Mikami to be so, while Resident Evil 3 was conceived as spin-off of the series. Exactly for this reason Claire Redfield reappears in Code Veronica after her introduction to the series in Resident Evil 2, and not in Resident Evil 3.

Fans are eager to see Code Veronica again in a remake, and want to complete her story the way the developers originally intended it to unfold. Claire’s voice actress, Stephanie Panisello, recently took the floor saying he wanted to return to reprise his role, should the remake be made. The charm of Code Veronica lies not only in the story and characters, but also in the setting. The game showed up with a European gothic horror style design and aesthetic in contrast to the American horror themes and settings of previous games. Code Veronica told her story more subtly through a melodious lullaby, with the aim of conveying a more personal story about a mad king and the fate of his lost noble lineage.