During a recent meeting with shareholders, which was followed by the classic Q&A session with executives, Capcom announced that the company is considering reserving the treatment remake also to other Resident Evil chapters outside the main series, which would include Resident Evil Code: Veronica and other possible spin-offs.
This should not be taken as a confirmation of the fact that Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake will actually arrive on the market, but Capcom has made it clear that it does not want to exclude this possibility and also wants to consider the chapters outside the standard numbering of Resident Evil as possible subjects of the Remake.
A new opening from Capcom
Capcom spokesperson reported that “Discussions are ongoing about future extensions of this series, so that it can be enjoyed by a wider audience”, which means practically everything and nothing, but being referred to a direct question about Code Veronica and other similar titles, we can take it at least as a certain opening in this sense.
A different position from what was reported, for example, last October, when Capcom had stated that there were no plans for a Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake almost as if to nip any possible expectation in the bud. On the other hand, the fact of having blocked the fanmade remakes of Code Veronica and the first chapter foreshadowed the possibility that the company wanted to reserve space for possible reworkings of this type.
