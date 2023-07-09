During a recent meeting with shareholders, which was followed by the classic Q&A session with executives, Capcom announced that the company is considering reserving the treatment remake also to other Resident Evil chapters outside the main series, which would include Resident Evil Code: Veronica and other possible spin-offs.

This should not be taken as a confirmation of the fact that Resident Evil: Code Veronica Remake will actually arrive on the market, but Capcom has made it clear that it does not want to exclude this possibility and also wants to consider the chapters outside the standard numbering of Resident Evil as possible subjects of the Remake.