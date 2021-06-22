Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake, the fanmade remake of the famous Capcom title, is available with a demo playable for PC which you can make the download for free.

Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake, download the demo from the official site

Waiting for a remake made by Capcom, which has been talked about for a while, Resident Evil Code: Veronica Remake looks like a really well done project, the work of an independent Spanish team.

Version 1.1 of the demo, available in English, Portuguese and Spanish, includes a long list of technical fixes compared to the previous release, with also a graphic settings screen.

What will arise from this project? As has already happened in the past, Capcom will probably order the team to stop work but could recognize their contribution in view of an official remake of Resident Evil Code: Veronica, as happened to the Italians of Invader Studios.