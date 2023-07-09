Capcom recently gave fans Of Resident Evil a new hope about the remake Of Code: Veronica.

Although the aforementioned chapter is not part of the numbering of the main chapters, Resident Evil Code: Veronica is an extremely important game from a plot point of view and is in all respects the real sequel to Resident Evil 2.

Despite this, Capcom has never seemed really interested in bringing the title back to life with a remake, preferring to aim for the numbered chapters of the series.

The first remake of the franchise came in 2002when Capcom released on GameCube Resident Evilremake of the first chapter which among the novelties had improved graphics and new game features.

Almost two decades later, Capcom decided to produce remakes of the next three numbered installments of the franchise, namely Resident Evil 2, Resident Evil 3 And Resident Evil 4.

Chronologically, Code: Veronica takes place before Resident Evil 4, which is why many fans have now lost hope in seeing the aforementioned title subject to a remake. In the last few hours though something might have changed.

Although Capcom still doesn’t go too far, it seems the company hasn’t ruled out the possibility of producing a remake of Code: Veronica. A’shareholder has in fact asked Capcom if the next remakes they will be linked only to the numbered chapters of the Resident Evil franchise and Capcom thus answered this question:

We are conducting discussions on the future expansion of this series so that it can be enjoyed by a wider audience.

Obviously this is anything but a confirmation, but this means that Capcom does not rule out the possibility that in the future may develop a remake of Code: Veronica.

In any case, it would be years before we could see a project since, according to the latest rumors, the next Resident Evil game it will be the ninth numbered installment of the franchise and not a remake.