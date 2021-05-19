Resident Evil: Code Veronica It has a special place in the hearts of fans, as it arrived on consoles before the series changed completely with the fourth installment.

Capcom is making a special effort to bring us remakes of the games that built the IP, although they seem to be neglecting an important title that many want back.

Resident Evil: Code Veronica It does not seem to be within the remakes planned for the future, but the fans have already put hands to work to make it happen.

The channel Residence of Evil showed a video with a complete gameplay of a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica fan-made, which is still in development.

Unlike those made by Capcom, this one does not use the famous RE Engine, otherwise Unity, although it gives enough quality to look good.

As you can see, it includes several changes that go beyond the graphics, including a new camera positioning system that makes it look much more fluid.

This version of Resident Evil: Code Veronica made by fans is of sufficient quality to attract the eye of Capcom, so there is some uncertainty about its future.

What most caught our attention is that they redesigned the mighty Tyrant T-078, and according to the developers’ official site, they intend to chase after Claire similar to Lady Dimitrescu or Jack Baker.

Something like Mr. X.

It should be noted that this work is still in development, so you will have to cross your fingers if you want to see it finished, because Capcom you could take legal action.

We still don’t know if they plan to release an official new version of Resident Evil: Code Veronica, but they could surprise us.

