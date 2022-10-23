Good news, Resident Evil fans: there’s still a chance a Resident Evil: Code Veronica remake may happen.

Although Resident Evil 4 producer Yoshiaki Hirabayashi was keen to let everyone know that he is thoroughly committed to the Resident Evil 4 remake project for now, when asked by NoisyPixel if the 22-year-old Resident Evil: Code Veronica may get a similar remake treatment, he said that if the “opportunity comes, maybe.”

While hardly a cast-iron guarantee, it should be welcome news for Resident Evil fans, particularly as Code Veronica was a critical darling at the time and is still considered by some to be the “real” sequel to Resident Evil 2.

Even if an official Code Veronica doesn’t make it, don’t forget that a free-to-play unofficial fan-made remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronica is due out later this year, too.

Aiming to be in-line with Capcom’s own remakes of Resident Evil 2 and 3, the Code Veronica remake features upgraded visuals and a third-person camera, among other improvements. It’s been in development since 2019 and will be released for free at some point in 2022 as three separate chapters.