As a slightly belated way to celebrate the 25th anniversary of resident EvilCapcom did a collaboration with GameFlavor. Together they will launch a first aid box containing drinks that look like healing spray and colored herbs just like in the games.

Source: GameFlavor-Capcom

The special box of resident Evil includes ten cans of a non-alcoholic beverage, flavored with cucumber with lemon and mint. In the lid you can put a spray gun that is included, if you want to use the containers for cosplays. But that is not all.

Along with the cans come four small containers that look like the ink rolls needed to save progress. Inside them are herbs of the four usual colors of these sruvival horrors: blue, green, red, and yellow. It should be noted that these work to make drinks and the box includes a recipe book so that you can make the most of these colorful flavorings.

Those interested in this collector’s box of resident Evil you can buy it on the GameFlavor site. It is currently in pre-sale and it is estimated that it will be launched in the third quarter of 2023. Its cost will be 199 euros (about 4,065 Mexican pesos) and it will include a certificate of authenticity. It should be noted that only 4750 pieces will be made, so run if you want yours.

What’s next for Resident Evil?

More than 25 years have passed since Capcom’s survival horror saga hit our consoles and it’s still going strong. This year looks exciting for his fans as we will be getting the VR version of his most recent installment, Village. Which looks quite promising.

Source: Capcom

As if that were not enough, on March 24, 2023 the remake of resident evil 4. Since this is one of the most acclaimed games in history, many are waiting to see what they will do. But what the previews have shown tells us that perhaps it will be a worthwhile remake.

