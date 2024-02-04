













The person who shared the above is a well-known informant, Dusk Golem, who in the past revealed information about other games. Although he sometimes fails, on other occasions he has been accurate in terms of the details he has shared.

Dusk Golem was one of the first to talk about Resident Evil Villageas well as the remake or reissue of Silent Hill 2 and Silent Hill: The Short Message. So you may again be right in what you are sharing.

He said his comments on Discord but luckily someone rescued them on Reddit, so his report has begun to spread on social networks. It seems Capcom is confident in the franchise's potential.

Dusk Golem pointed out that at least one of these video games resident Evil It will be completely original. So it's possible that some of the others are reissues that players have been waiting a long time for.

There are those who want one of them to be from the renewed version of the first game in the series. Yes, the one that came out on GameCube in 2002, so it would be 'a remake of a remake'. But some hope that will be a reality.

However, there are other titles of resident Evil that deserve to have a remake, like RE – Code: Veronicaand some hope that the same will happen with the fifth installment of the saga.

Fountain: Capcom.

As always, Capcom has the last word and in that sense it is only possible to wait. This information that we share with you cannot be taken as official but this publisher and developer has already said that titles from this popular series will continue to come out.

