Capcom posted a new survey which asks the players which one Resident Evil remake would like to see in the future. The survey, which asks gamers about various Resident Evil social media channels and their degree of engagement with those profiles, ends by asking players “if there are any other Resident Evil games they’d like a remake of.”

In recent years, Capcom has redone Resident Evil 2, 3 and 4all of which were received quite warmly by critics and fans alike, leading many to ask for other titles in the series to be remade, including the franchise’s many spin-offs.

While the remakes have been mostly faithful, some fans had raised concerns after the release of the Resident Evil 3 remake that some content had been changed in the new version of the game. The remake of Resident Evil 4 was instead more faithful to the original, even if some sections have been streamlined and some mechanics, such as quick-time events, have been removed.

For the moment we do not know what Capcom’s plans are, but given the success of these operations it is plausible that he wants to continue proposing Resident Evil remakes. If you also want to have your say, you can find the survey at this address.

Tell us, which Resident Evil game would you like to replay in remake format?