It seems that the closing of the PlayStation Store in PS3, PSP and PS Vita It does not have the greatest relevance, however, the reality is different, since this store gives you access to a good number of important and outstanding games that can still be played on the aforementioned devices and one of them is the classic Resident Evil.

If you didn’t have a PS1 or a PS2, it was possible to buy the digital version of the first three resident Evil through the PlayStation Store of the PS3, PSP and PS Vita. Even the gaming experience was quite decent on the screen of each of the portable consoles. But, due to the lack of backward compatibility, this is no longer possible on PS4 and PS5.

The imminent closure of the PlayStation Store on classic consoles you will not only see the lack of access to buy resident Evil, also some standalone games that are only available there: The 2D Adventures of Rotating Octopus Character, Alien Zombie Death, Frobisher Says, Gravity Crash and Where is My Heart?, to name a few.

What other major titles will be discontinued on the PlayStation Store?

Just as you will no longer be able to buy the resident Evil originals that came out in the first PlayStationYou are also going to say goodbye to some games that were very original at the time and that are exclusive to one of the three classic Sony consoles.

Super Rub ‘a’ Dub, the game that the Sixaxis used to take advantage of is gone; PixelJunk Racers It is also a classic that will remind you of racing cars; Noby Noby Boy is a very interesting and strange proposal from the creator of Katamary Damacy; The last guy It was a very original proposal from Japan Studio which will no longer be on the PlayStation Store.

Maybe it’s on other platforms, but, Daytona USA HD It will disappear from the hands of PlayStation gamers and that may hurt several fans of the racing game. Then we have Trash panic It’s kind of Tetris, but with garbage from Japan Studio. AND TxK is a game that got a lot out of the screen of the Playstation Vita. The PlayStation Store it’s going to disappear and maybe it’s time to go after this and other content.

