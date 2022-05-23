Amazon has made it known through its social networks that on May 28 all the films of the saga will arrive on the Prime Video platform Resident Evil. In all, there are ten films, starting with the classic ones starring Milla Jovovich, up to the full-length films in computer graphics. Specifically, live action movies are Resident Evil, Resident Evil: Apocalypse, Resident Evil: Extinction, Resident Evil: Afterlife, Resident Evil: Retribution, Resident Evil: The Final Chapter and the most recent reboot Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City. CGI movies, on the other hand, are Resident Evil: Degeneration, Resident Evil: Damnation And Resident Evil: Revenge. This is a busy time for fans of Capcom’s famous zombie saga, because July 14 will also arrive

Resident Evil



the series, on Netflix.