The developers of Biohazard: RE1 Classic Edition, have released a new trailer of their ambitious remake amateur than the first Resident Evil in Unreal Engine 5 starring Villa Spencer, the main location that forms the backdrop to the events of the game.

This panoramic tour of the dark mansion demonstrates the potential of the Unreal Engine 5 as well as the immoderate passion put by the ARKLAY team into the project, considering the great attention to detail to faithfully recreate each room of Villa Spencer. The footage is also part of a series, with upcoming footage showing the courtyard, guest house and underground lab.

We’ll see how far the ARKLAY developers will go with their project, considering that usually amateur remakes of this type are usually interrupted in the bud by the publishers or encounter enormous technical difficulties that stall the works. We hope this is not the case, given the results achieved.

After all, it’s not the only amateur job in the pipeline that uses the advanced tools of Unreal Engine 5 to recreate settings or entire games. In recent days we have also seen a Whiterun remake of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and an unofficial port of the first STALKER