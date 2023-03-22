The Japanese magazine Famitsu has compiled the ranking of most popular characters of the series of Resident Evil through a survey held among its readers. In the first place there is Leon S. Kennedy protagonist in the second, fourth and sixth chapter of the saga as well as various CGI films.

Here she is top 10 complete:

Leon S. Kennedy – 2,637 points Jill Valentine – 1,675 points Chris Redfield – 1,530 points Ada Wong – 1,019 points Claire Redfield – 858 points Albert Wesker – 731 points Ethan Winters – 721 points Rebecca Chambers – 377 points Piers Nivans – 355 points HUNK – 330 points

As we can see Leon is at the top by a wide margin from second and third place, occupied respectively by Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield. In general, the ranking includes the playable protagonists of the main chapters. The exceptions are Albert Wesker, the historical villain of the Resident Evil series, HUNK, the immortal soldier of the “Fourth Standing” mode of RE2 and Piers Nivans, a secondary character of RE6 who also appeared in a prequel manga of the game released in Japan .

The survey was clearly made in view of the launch of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which will be available in stores on March 24. Here is our review. If you’re wondering why Ashley isn’t in the rankings, we suggest you watch the second episode of the anime parody “Leon and the Mysterious Village” made by Nippon Animation.