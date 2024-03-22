Three years have passed since the release of Resident Evil Village, and while Capcom has taken it upon itself to expand the series with a remake series, many are wondering what the next step will be now that the Ethan Winters saga has come to an end. About, a famous insider reveals new information about what would be Resident Evil 9.

Through his Twitter account, Dusk Golem, a famous insider, has revealed that Resident Evil 9 would present one of the biggest changes in the series, since there is talk that this experience would be an open world game. This is not all, since this delivery, as well as Monster Hunter Wildswould be being developed using a new graphics engine.

Currently, it is unknown if the new graphics engine would be something completely original, or an evolution of what the RE Engine currently presents to us. Despite these changes, Dusk Golem ensures that these two titles will use what Capcom learned developing Dragon's Dogma 2, although they will still retain the DNA of their respective franchises.

Capcom, for its part, has remained silent about the future of Resident Evil. For the first time in a long time, There is no new game in this series planned for this year. Although rumors point to a possible remake of Resident Evil 5, at the moment there is no clear information. For its part, Resident Evil 9 is expected to be available at some point in 2025, although at the moment there is no official information about it.

We can only wait to find out what Capcom's plans are for the future of this series. On related topics, Dragon's Dogma 2 suffers from review bombing. Likewise, new details of the supposed remake of Resident Evil 5.

Editor's Note:

There's a part of me that doesn't want to see an open-world Resident Evil game, since that would completely eliminate the terror of being locked up next to a terrifying creature. However, the same was said about the change to the first-person perspective, so there is no need to draw conclusions until we have the game in our hands.

Via: Dusk Golem