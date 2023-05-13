Resident Evil 4 Remake was particularly appreciated by critics and audiences and this has opened a debate about the possibility of bringing the franchise back to a gameplay in third person.

If some fans appreciate the evolution that the saga has had with the seventh and eighth chapters, which used a perspective in first personothers hope the series returns to the third-person perspective with Resident Evil 9.

That discussion heated up Reddit thanks to the user Antuzzwho asked other fans of the series if, like him, they wanted a return to the third person for the new installment of the series.

The replies to the subreddit indicate that many fans would really like the return of the third person perspective but, despite this, not everyone is convinced that Capcom feels the same way.

According to some fans, in fact, Resident Evil 9 will be in first person in order to carry on a sort of “tradition” of the series. The first three chapters of the series they had a fixed camera and tank controlsthe next three titles were in third person. Following this reasoning, it cannot be excluded that Capcom wants to conclude this third trilogy with another first-person title.

Regardless of this however it must be remembered that Capcom added a third-person mode to Resident Evil: Village after launch is that its DLC itself had a perspective behind the character. Therefore, it cannot be excluded that Capcom can really make Resident Evil 9 a third-person title.

In all of this we must not overlook the possibility that Capcom could produce a remake of Resident Evil: Code Veronicawhich has been talked about for years.