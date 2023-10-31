There is no official information on yet Resident Evil 9but according to what was reported by Dusk Golemnow considered a rather reliable leaker regarding Capcom issues and the series in particular, the new chapter could not be a direct sequel of Resident Evil Village, and it could represent a sort of new beginning.

This, at least, is what was reported by Dusk Golem within The Snitch’s Discord server, just to make it clear the various levels of interpretation that we can apply to the information in question, which is far from any official.

However, it must be said that the leaker in question has an excellent curriculum regarding previews, especially regarding Capcom games, having also reported with a certain precision various information regarding Resident Evil Village even before its presentation.