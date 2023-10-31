There is no official information on yet Resident Evil 9but according to what was reported by Dusk Golemnow considered a rather reliable leaker regarding Capcom issues and the series in particular, the new chapter could not be a direct sequel of Resident Evil Village, and it could represent a sort of new beginning.
This, at least, is what was reported by Dusk Golem within The Snitch’s Discord server, just to make it clear the various levels of interpretation that we can apply to the information in question, which is far from any official.
However, it must be said that the leaker in question has an excellent curriculum regarding previews, especially regarding Capcom games, having also reported with a certain precision various information regarding Resident Evil Village even before its presentation.
A new beginning for Resident Evil
According to Dusk Golem, the history Resident Evil 9 may not be a direct sequel to Resident Evil Village, but it ties into it as a conclusion and a new beginning. He also reported that the Shadow of Rose expansion would be planned after the start of work on the ninth chapter, which therefore would not be affected by the DLC.
Resident Evil 9, according to the leaker, would be the bigger project developed by Capcom for the series in question, in terms of budget and development time: it would in fact be in the works since 2018 and should only arrive in 2025 at least. Furthermore, Capcom would consider it a final chapter for many classic elements and characteristics of Resident Evil, with which a new narrative arc and “new directions” should start.
#Resident #Evil #sequel #Village #due #leak