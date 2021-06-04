Capcom is sweeping its latest title on the market. With more than 4 million units distributed in the market, fans continue to enjoy Resident Evil 8, whose ending has left loose ends and has opened speculation about a new installment. There are already many who speculate on the plot of Resident Evil 9, which would conclude the trilogy started with Resident Evil 9. According to some insiders, such as the well-known Dusk Golem, Resident Evil 9 could return to the fucking terror of Resident Evil 7, although with a new protagonist: Rose Winters. This is how the concept art of Resident Evil 8 points out, which could have given the first clues to Resident Evil 9.
The first tracks of Resident Evil 9 point to this new protagonist
Without going into details or spoilers for Resident Evil 8, the truth is that the concept art of the game may have given very interesting details about the next title in the saga. As you may already know, the Village plot revolves around Ethan Winters trying to rescue his baby, Rose Winters, from the hands of the Four Hierarchs who rule the town. But the game’s concept art goes further, offering us, among its designs, an adult Rose Winters who appears equipped with a shotgun and covered in blood. Design that could be the one that Rose Winters herself had in Resident Evil 9, becoming the new protagonist of the saga.
The idea would not be far-fetched, as insiders like Dusk Golem have suggested that Resident Evil 9 would be the last installment in the saga. And that, from it, Capcom would take different directions with the saga. Rose may be the starting point for a new generation of Resident Evil characters. Or maybe these designs are mere discards, as happened with those of Ada Wong, or even point to a possible Resident Evil 8 DLC. What do you think?
