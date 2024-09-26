The well-known leaker Dusk Golem, who has proven himself to be quite reliable in the past when it comes to spreading information about cryptocurrency projects, Capcomreported that the company has a specific goal for Resident Evil 9among others: making it a critical success, reaching votes above 90.

The goal should be within reach, considering that the series has already achieved similar results, but as far as recent chapters are concerned only the remakes they satisfied everyone, reaching Metascores (the weighted average scores according to the aggregator Metacritic) above 90.

With Resident Evil 9, Capcom would like to achieve these results with one of the new original chapters of the main series, which could be more complex given that it does not start from a historical basis like the classics.