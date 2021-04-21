After the official announcement of the resolutions for RE8, a report has come out that ensures that Resident Evil 8 wouldn’t harness the full power of Xbox Series X due to a marketing agreement with Sony. The report consists of the publication of the supposed document that contains this agreement, in which in addition to saying that it would be limiting RE8 on Microsoft’s console hardware, it would also be preventing it from reaching Xbox Game Pass.
Of course, there is no confirmation of the authenticity of the document. But if confirmed, it would be a new form of competition, beyond the payment for temporary exclusivities. If it finally turns out that Resident Evil 8 wouldn’t harness the full power of Xbox Series X due to a deal with Sony, then this would open up a new gap between the video game industry versus what is legitimate to do.
The only console with full RDNA 2 support is the Xbox Series X | S says AMD
Resident Evil 8 wouldn’t harness the full power of Xbox Series X due to a deal with Sony
As for the report that says that Resident Evil 8 would not take advantage of the full power of Xbox Series X, it is not only limited to making the complaint, as we have said, but it also puts the document where we can specifically read the problem that the report details. According to the document, Capcom must guarantee RE8 version parity for seven years between Sony consoles and any other equivalent console available on the market.
Phil Spencer highlights good times for Xbox and its gaming community
In addition to Resident Evil 8 not harnessing the full power of Xbox Series X, the agreement posted by multiple users on Twitter also notes that RE8 may not be available in any service that competes with Playstation Now, among which the Xbox Game Pass is specifically listed. For now we will have to wait for the authenticity of this document to be confirmed.
Sony is limiting RE8 versions on Xbox Series X to not run at higher resolution.
