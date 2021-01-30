The most recent advance of Resident Evil 8: Village highlighted by the appearance of Lady Dimitrescu, which at first glance seems to be the villain of this story.

However, various indications from this development, as well as other information, suggest that her role could be different. It might not even be the main adversary to face in this new installment of the series. That is what some have interpreted from a number of situations.

Revealing what’s behind Lady Dimitrescu

Especially the dialogue that she holds in the presentation of Capcom from a few days ago. For example, when confronting Ethan winters, mentions that he surely escaped from his brother.

His identity is unclear, but some believe he could be the mysterious man with round dark glasses. That leads to speculation that the game’s story is divided into multiple segments, and that each one has different villains.

This has given some players the impression that Lady Dimitrescu ranks higher in the line of command in Resident Evil 8: Village. But he is not the one who directs everyone.

Where does this idea come from? From his conversation with Mother miranda. Dimitrescu he’s reporting to her, something he could only do if his position was inferior to hers. So far it is not known what it looks like Miranda. It is one of the many unknowns in the game.

What role does he play in Resident Evil 8: Village?

Someone who Lady Dimitrescu mention is to ‘Heisenberg’. Who is it about? Again, speculation arises that this is his brother’s name.

Something that she mentions with Mother miranda it’s about a ‘important ceremony’. Again it is a mystery. For several players, everything mentioned above reveals that someone is ‘pulling the strings’ of everything that happens. There must be another character with great weight in the plot.

Unfortunately, at the moment there are details that only fall into the realm of guesswork and deductions. Only when Capcom share new information you will know for sure who is who in Resident Evil 8: Village.

The game will go on sale on May 7, so there is plenty of time for more details to be shared. What is certain is that this sinister adventure is giving much to talk about among players.

