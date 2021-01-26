In recent days, the social networks of the video game industry have been filled with users who dream of being conquered by Lady Dimitrescu and his daughters, we will tell you about the new villains of the next Resident Evil Village.

For whatever reason most fans of the franchise love these characters and aren’t so sure if they should be feeling in love or terrified.

Either way, the character of Lady Dimistrescu It has been the subject of research, and here we tell you where some of those who were inspired to create this family believe.

The Resident Evil Village Community Theories

To begin with, according to internet theories, certainly the women who accompany this matriarch they are not properly his daughters, and some believe that they are actually ‘made’ or ‘created’ with the aim of serving him under a ‘motherly’ idea.

Within the demo it is possible to find a note in which candidates are listed, as well as failures, for a kind of ‘conversion’, could this be the origin of the three daughters of Lady Dimitrescu?

We recommend you: It scares them, but they like it: Resident Evil 8’s Lady Dimitrescu has raised fetishes.

On the other hand, it has also been noted that these characters bear a resemblance to the design of the brides of Dracula in series, movies and arts dedicated to this legend.

Thus reinforcing the idea that the main villain, in this case Lady Dimitrescu, made them what they are now.

Of course with Dracula They are his girlfriends, here they could take a family role as daughters, so they may not be an exact parallel, but it can certainly be seen as an influence; at least in design, as well as in the power they possess by being tied directly to the main villain.

Do you think some of the daughters of Lady Dimitrescu were they also biological sisters before their conversion? Or did they find the familiar warmth with other monsters of their caliber? Let us know in the comments.

Source.



