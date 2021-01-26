Resident Evil 8 gave us a lot of information in his last broadcast, as they finally showed a trailer full where we met several characters.

Lady Dimitrescu He was the one who stole the attention of all the fans of the saga, who complained because instead of being scary, he looks very attractive, at least in that human form.

One of the best kept secrets has to do with the protagonists, and according to a recognized insider, we will control three different characters during the campaign.

In the trailers They already showed us that the main role will fall on the figure of Ethan winters, the protagonist of the seventh installment, who this time will travel to a terrifying location to look for his daughter.

In accordance with AestheticGamer, also known as Dusk Golem, players will also be able to use Chris Redfield in Resident Evil 8, although he did not reveal under what circumstances.

“You play as Chris in a part of RE Village, so yeah.”

Although these two characters would already give an interesting experience to the game, it seems that there will be a third person with whom we will travel the terrifying corners of the castle.

Details about his identity are unknown, but AestheticGamer He assured that it is a woman.

‘As far as I know, it’s still playable. Since I don’t know if it’s something concrete, I’ll say it’s a mystery so far, isn’t it? ‘

It is impossible to know who will be the third playable character in Resident Evil 8, but if you paid attention, in the demo of Playstation 5 we take the role of a woman, who could be the mysterious character.

All the secrets will be revealed until next May 7, 2021, when we will discover the dark plans of Lady Dimitrescu and his daughters.

