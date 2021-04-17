Yesterday Capcom held a special broadcast to reveal details about Resident Evil 8: Village, the next installment in this popular franchise.

In addition to revealing that the game includes the mode of Mercenaries, shared a new trailer. Some additional details came later. Among them is your resolve and framerate or count of frames per second. The new generation will stand out a lot in this section.

This will vary the resolution and framerate of Resident Evil 8: Village

You just have to look at the numbers to figure it out. Regarding the PS4, it will be at a resolution of 900p and a framerate 45 fps. The PS4 Pro You will be able to display this title at 1080p and 60 fps, and if the high resolution is applied, it will be at 4K HDR and 30 fps.

Regarding the Xbox One, we are talking about 900p and 30 fps. Things get better in the case of the Xbox One X, since it goes up to 1080p and 60 fps, and in high resolution we are talking about 4K HDR and 30 fps.

Mercenaries mode returns to Resident Evil: Village with several changes

What results are obtained in the new generation? In the case of PS5, Resident Evil 8: Village it displays at 4K HDR and 60fps by default. By applying the ray tracing, what you get is 4K HDR and 45 fps.

On Xbox series x similar results are obtained, since we are talking about 4K HDR and 60 fps, while with ray tracing it’s 4K HDR and 45fps. With respect to Xbox Series S, the resolution and framerate it’s at 1440p HDR and 45fps, respectively.

New generation consoles stand out in this section

Applying the ray tracingAlso called ray tracing, you get 1440p HDR and 30fps. In addition to this information, it is now also known how the aforementioned data will be handled in the case of Google Stadia.

Things can range from 1080p and 60fps to 4K with 60fps. Speaking of the last resolution mentioned before, this one scales dynamically. So it is up to everyone how to enjoy this great game.

The only thing left to know is the resolution and framerate of the PC version of Resident Evil 8: Village. But considering the power of this latest platform, they are sure to be the best values.

Sure, depending on the configuration that the player’s machine will have. As previously revealed, it will be on May 7 that this title of Capcom. So there are only a few days left to enjoy the experience it offers.

Fountain.



