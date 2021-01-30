There are still a few months until Resident Evil 8: Village go on sale. But after the most recent trailer for the game, where they entered the scene Lady Dumitrescu and his ‘daughters’ (or so they seem), expectations are very high.

Much is ignored about them, and in the absence of information, speculations of the players begin. One of the most recent is the belief that one of these witches would actually be the popular Claire redfield.

Could Claire Redfield be a witch now?

Where does this idea come from? Well it appeared first raised in Reddit. In the image that we share, someone compares one of the models of Claire with the witch on the far left.

There are those who say that there is certainly a resemblance between the two characters. It wouldn’t be the first time Capcom turns one of his heroes into a ‘villain’. Do you remember Jill valentine in Resident Evil 5? Or from Ada Wong in RE6?

Watch out! Spoilers for Lady Dimitrescu and Resident Evil 8 are out

Although after what happened in those games, things returned to normal. According to a fan, the fact that this character looks like Claire redfield in Resident Evil 8: Village involves three options.

The first and most logical is that the daughter of Lady Dumitrescu It is not ClaireIt just looks like it. The second is that he is using some trick of magic, or even science, to pretend that he is and fool Chris. And the third is that it really is about her.

A message in Resident Evil 8: Village is suspicious

But he would be under the influence of some spell. Now, a certain message that appears in the demo of Maiden the game might support the idea that Claire redfield will appear at some point.

It is the legend that appears on one of its walls, and that says ‘help me brother’ (help me brother, in Spanish). This one is next to the corpse of a woman, and next to her a table full of torture devices. This message is drawn in blood.

Is it a request for help from Claire to Chris in Resident Evil 8: Village? It is difficult to say, although what is known is that the facts of the demo Maiden they take place in another time, which is different from the game’s main campaign.

It can be a easter egg or Easter egg from Capcom, but it could also refer to another pair of brothers. It will only be out of doubt when the game is available, and that will be on May 7 of this year.

Sources [1][2].



