According to plan, on January 21 Capcom will have a special broadcast. It will be from 2:00 pm PT, 4:00 pm according to Central Mexico time. The idea is to share information from Resident Evil Village.

This game will be the latest installment in the series, and to promote the streaming, a teaser. There appears a character whose name is unknown, but who has attracted a lot of attention from fans of the saga.

‘The Vampiress’ is a mystery in Resident Evil Village

This is a tall lady, elegantly dressed and refined. For some, its appearance is intimidating, and even sinister. Some have christened it ‘The Vampiress’, for lack of a better name.

The fact is that his appearance has attracted a lot of attention, and fans have even dedicated some tributes to him. Those are the ones we share below. There are simple designs, but others are much more elaborate.

Resident Evil 8 wouldn’t be released on Xbox One and PS4… and maybe it’s for the best

The illustrations speak for themselves, and there are even some cosplay of this character of Resident Evil Village. The fans are pretty fast!

From what was released recently, this game has been in development for about three and a half years. It was revealed in June of last year.

The team in charge does not refer to this as ‘Resident Evil 8’, but preferred to baptize it with the term of Village, due to the importance of this place.

In a few days there will be more information about the game

To such a degree that the village itself would become a ‘character’ within the game. Regarding Thursday’s broadcast, it will be enlivened by Brittney brombacher (@BlondeNerd).

The producers of the series will also appear, giving players a tour of what this game has to offer. It is undoubtedly an extremely ambitious title, and one that will surely exploit very well what the new generation consoles offer.

Taking into account that ‘The Vampiress’ It has generated a whole ‘cult’ behind, and that still does not know what role it has in this title, for sure Capcom will take advantage of it.

It is not so common to see a character like her in a game like this, and perhaps that is why it has attracted so much attention. According to plan, the departure of Resident Evil Village it will be in this same year. Maybe the broadcast will reveal your departure date.

