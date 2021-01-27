Resident Evil 8 It brings fans crazy, and not only because of the promise of giving us an extraordinary story, but also because of its attractive and dangerous villains.

Lady Dimitrescu became a phenomenon in a matter of hours, and has won so many fans that they are even imitating her with different cosplays.

We know that this villain appears as an elegant lady in Resident Evil 8, and this cosplayer managed to reflect that luxurious side with an outfit very similar to the one we saw in the trailer.

Lady Dimitrescu She has been praised and criticized at the same time, mainly because she is shown as an attractive and elegant woman and not as a scary being, at least for now.

His appearance and that of his daughters inspired several cosplayers to create outfits that made them look like them, and they are succeeding.

Crash Candy Cosplay took the opportunity to create his own interpretation of the character of Resident Evil 8, and as you can see, the result is great.

The makeup looks wonderful. Image: Crash Candy Cosplay.

It even gave it a touch of modernity. Image: Crash Candy Cosplay.

Although the clothing is very similar, what is striking is the work on the makeup of Crash Candy Cosplay, since it reached that supernatural whiteness on the skin, as seen in Lady Dimitrescu.

The eye shadows and brow design also give it that scary, yet alluring touch that fans are loving.

Lady Dimitrescu taught Resident Evil 8 trolls a lesson

Even though this cosplay was well received by fans of Resident Evil 8, there were no trolls who attacked the cosplayer by ‘want to attract attention’, and she answered them in the best way.

Crash Candy Cosplay She said that she loves dressing up and playing characters that are not herself, and that yes, she enjoys getting attention just like any other creative person who is proud of their creations.

He also left a message for women who often receive negative comments for showing their hobbies, and recommended that they continue to love what they do, not before telling children to respect internet girls.

What do you think of this cosplay from Lady Dimitrescu?

